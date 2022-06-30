Any woman who uses sex toy can cheat on you - Charlotte Oduro warns men

She condemned the latest trend in which some women, after having sex intercourse with their partners, would have to continue with sex toys in order to reach climax.

"You are teaching her to cheat because you are making her aware that if she can use a toy to cheat, then a human being goes. What we learn will hurt us in future. Why don’t you communicate with your lover? What toy can outperform a man’s penis? We have allowed western influences to cloud our judgement. This isn’t how we are trained. We shouldn’t follow trends just because it’s the 21st century," Rev. Mrs. Oduro said in response to a question asked by the interviewer.

She acknowledged the fact that there are some women who are genuinely suffering emotionally in their marriages because they have never experienced orgasm or even heard of it, but added that they must use communication with their partners to address such situations rather than introducing foreign materials that can cause more problems.

"Please, I’m not here to rubbish anyone’s hustle. But as a Christian and a whole woman, when God created me, he didn’t add any toys to me. Ask yourself, If you have to use sex toys when you are fit, what will happen when you are unfit to perform?" she asked, as quoted by 3news.com.

She also spoke against the acceptance of trends and practices of other people of different cultures blindly without knowing their consequences.