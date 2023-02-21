'Ei! Ato, I thought you were my friend' – Bryan Acheampong cries as Forson grills him

He was accused of deploying the armed National Security officers that shot into the crowd at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election venue. He denied complicity in the incident that led to the injury and maiming of some people in 2019.

However, Ato Forson went on further to question Acheampong’s trustworthiness considering the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election incident, if he would be a good Minister for Food and Agriculture.

It was at this point that the minister-designate could not hold his disbelief any longer and he burst “Ato, you’re my friend; you should be testifying on my credibility” before asking “ or you don’t trust me again?”

But the Minority Leader insisted that Acheampong answer the question, saying the vetting process was not about giving preferential treatment to a given nominee because of friendship or any other consideration aside from the national interest.