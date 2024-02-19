ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured

Andreas Kamasah

In a brazen act of robbery, a professor from the University of Ghana fell victim to criminals while conducting research in Dixcove, a community nestled within the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region. The incident, marked by violence and chaos, has highlighted growing concerns about security in the area.

Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured
Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured

According to accounts provided by Joana Koomson, the Assembly member of Upper Dixcove, the professor had been in Dixcove with a group of students for research purposes. On Valentine's Day, as they enjoyed the evening air outside their lodging, armed assailants ambushed them, plunging the entire community into darkness.

Recommended articles

"The robbers attacked him," 3news,com quotes Koomson as having recounted in an interview with Kumasi-based Connect FM. "They cut through his window and entered his room, stealing his laptop, phones, GHC2,000, and other personal belongings. They also vandalized other items before fleeing the scene."

Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured
Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured Pulse Ghana

The community swiftly alerted the police, who promptly responded by dispatching officers to apprehend the suspects. However, in a violent altercation, two police officers, including a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) personnel, sustained serious injuries when they attempted to arrest the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We informed the Police, and they came around immediately to ensure the suspects were arrested," Koomson added. "They have so far arrested two of them from Lower Dixcove, and the laptop has since been retrieved. However, about five suspects managed to flee the community."

Koomson lamented the economic challenges faced by the community, citing a shortage of premix for fishing activities, which has left many residents unemployed. She expressed concern that such hardships are driving young men towards substance abuse and criminal activities.

Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured
Armed robbers attack University of Ghana professor, 2 police officers injured Pulse Ghana

The incident is not an isolated one in Dixcove. Last year, a medical doctor stationed at the Dixcove government hospital also fell victim to a robbery at his residence.

Traditional authorities in Upper Dixcove have voiced their dismay at the escalating crime rate and urged the police to take immediate action to restore safety in the community. They fear that persistent insecurity could adversely impact tourism in the area, particularly affecting sites like Fort Metal Cross, which attracts numerous visitors daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

As investigations continue into the recent robbery and efforts intensify to apprehend the remaining suspects, residents of Dixcove remain on edge, hoping for swift justice and enhanced security measures to safeguard their community against further criminal activities.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Analogy Wars: Bawumia's Driver's Mate vs. Mahama's Spare Driver

Mahama's 2012 ‘spare driver’ comment emerges after Bawumia’s ‘driver’s mate’ debate

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Chinese serving jail term in Nsawam Prison escapes

File photo: Fishermen

Jomoro girls engage in sex with fishermen for fish: 'It's a barter trade'

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome

I've never paid or taken bribe - Woyome challenges GLC on Nerquaye Tetteh disbarment