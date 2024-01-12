Asantehene destools queen mother of Offinso Traditional Area over gross misconduct

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko's removal marks the first traditional leader destooled by the occupant of the Golden Stool in 2024. The decision comes after her repeated refusal to appear before Otumfuo following several summons related to a series of alleged misconducts.

The newly enstooled chief of Offinso, Nana Dwamena Akenteng II, appeared before the Asanteman Council to swear an oath of allegiance. During the ceremony, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advised him to find a new queen mother to support his reign and rulership, emphasizing the need for a present and supportive figure in that role.

"I deliver the town into your hands alone. You have no queen mother. Find a new queen mother to help you undertake your mandate when you have settled down. We need a queen mother who will be present here when we need her," Otumfuo remarked, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The controversy surrounding the Offinso stool emerged following the demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten III on October 2, 2021. The queen's mother's failure to nominate a qualified royal from the Offinso Royal Family to occupy the stool led to protests and disputes among kingmakers.

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, along with other kingmakers, nominated Dr Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong to assume the position. However, protests arose from another faction of kingmakers, claiming that the nominee did not belong to a royal family. The ensuing investigation by the Asante Traditional Council found that Dr K.K Sarpong was not related to the Ahyirem Royal Family, leading to his disqualification.

The chieftaincy dispute was eventually resolved on December 18, 2023, when Nana Amoako Poku from the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family was presented to Otumfuo as the new chief. Before his elevation, Nana Amoako Poku was a curator of Asante history and the 2020 Offinso Municipal Best Farmer.