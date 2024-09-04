Atta Akyea must apologise or we'll drink, spoil NPP votes - Drunkards Association

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, he disclosed that members of the Drunkards Association who are affiliated with the NPP will get drunk on election day, 7 December 2024, and deliberately spoil the ballots as a way of punishing the NPP.

Recently, while addressing a spirited crowd in the Eastern Region, the lawmaker encouraged the citizens of Ghana to remain optimistic about the prospect of excellent governance under the leadership of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the NPP’s running mate.

“Ghana is fortunate to have an economist who is composed, knowledgeable, and abstains from alcohol. We are truly blessed. Ghana is on the verge of having a president with wisdom, a leader who is astute and refrains from drinking alcohol,” Atta Akyea said, sparking controversy. Even the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticised him, demanding an apology and claiming he was casting aspersions at their flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Ghana Drunkards Association has added its voice to the call for an apology from Atta Akyea, saying the MP’s comments were in bad taste.

“If Atta Kyea does not apologise to us, we will get drunk and spoil the NPP ballot on 7 December,” Moses Drybone stated.