Baltasar Ebang Engonga: Equatorial Guinea official sacked over leaked sex videos

Subsequently, a presidential decree removed Ebang Engonga, head of the National Financial Investigation Agency and relative of President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, from his role. The scandal broke while he was detained at Black Beach prison in Malabo, facing separate accusations of public fund misappropriation.

Efforts by telecommunications authorities in Equatorial Guinea to curb the video’s spread reportedly included directives to internet providers and social media platforms to limit access. However, the content quickly went global, inspiring parodies, music tributes, and even parliamentary discussions in Kenya, highlighting the challenges of controlling digital information in the modern era.

Speaking anonymously on national television, one of the women involved expressed distress, stating she had consented to recording under the belief it would be erased immediately, and asked why the video was retained and shared.

Known as "Bello" due to his looks, Ebang Engonga comes from an influential lineage; his father, Baltasar Engonga Edjo, heads the Central African Economic and Monetary Community Commission. Chief Prosecutor Anatolio Nzang Nguema indicated that more charges could be filed against him, including potential public health violations if tests confirm transmission risks of sexually transmitted infections.