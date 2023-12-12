Bank manager who quit corporate job to sell clothes says she regrets delaying her success

Her family didn't understand why she would leave her well-paying job to sell African fabrics. They worried about money.

“It was very difficult, given the uncertainty of the future and the fear of not having a constant assured income,” Awuor told TUKO.co.ke in an interview.

Even though it was tough, Awuor had the support of her family, especially her husband. With their encouragement, she started her own business called Elegance Couture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a business was hard, but Awuor learned a lot. Her hard work, combined with her husband's support, helped her succeed.

“It is because of the support I received from my husband that has enabled me to be here,” she added. As the years passed, Awuor expanded her business to include design and tailoring.

Even though it was challenging, Awuor's determination paid off. Her business grew, and the financial struggles from the beginning disappeared. Awuor found motivation in seeing her business become successful.

“Can you imagine studying calculus, trigonometry, et al in university, then later putting my first best eight years in banking, then to fashion and design?” she reflected. She thought about her journey, considering how she studied hard in university and worked in banking before switching to fashion and design.

Despite the unexpected change, Awuor's journey became a story of creativity, resilience, and success. Each piece of clothing she made wasn't just for wearing but aimed to tell a story of transformation and success for the person wearing it.