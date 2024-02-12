Signed by D. M Ofori-Atta, the Secretary of the traditional council, the summons compels Nana Owiredu Agyarko's attendance to address concerns raised by petitioners including Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Otweresohene/Odau, and Okyeame Owusu.
Begoro chief faces possible destoolment over Mahama endorsement
The serene atmosphere of Begoro faces a storm as the Ankobeahene, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, receives a summons from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, following his purported endorsement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.
Recommended articles
“...endorsements of John Mahama as the incoming President, that the 24 hour economic policy of the NDC government will rescue the people of Begoro from Poverty, that all Nananom have invoked the gods by pouring libation against the breaking the 8 mantra of the New Patriotic Party government. That the people of Begoro must be vigilant against the vote rigging agenda of the current government, that the Parliamentary candidate of the NDC lost by dubious means in the previous election, that the people of Begoro must vote massively for him in the coming election," the summons read in part as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.
The document outlines apprehensions over remarks attributed to Nana Owiredu Agyarko, notably stating that "the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is the incoming President of Ghana."
The petitioners accuse Nana Owiredu Agyarko of sullying the Begoro stool's reputation by delving into partisan politics during a campaign event attended by John Mahama. Allegedly speaking on behalf of Nananom and the people of Begoro, he purportedly made politically charged statements favouring the NDC.
Among the contentious statements listed in the petition are endorsements of John Mahama as the next President, assertions concerning the NDC government's economic policies, and accusations of vote rigging by the current government.
Seeking redress for these perceived transgressions, the petitioners demand destoolment, nullification of Nana Owiredu Agyarko's conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.
Nana Owiredu Agyarko is instructed to appear before Nananom accompanied by any witnesses and to pay a hearing fee of Ghc1000.000. While the hearing, initially scheduled for February 12, 2024, has been postponed to February 19, 2024, tension mounts within the community as they await the resolution of this unprecedented summons, yearning for harmony to be restored within the Begoro Stool.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh