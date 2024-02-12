Begoro chief faces possible destoolment over Mahama endorsement

“...endorsements of John Mahama as the incoming President, that the 24 hour economic policy of the NDC government will rescue the people of Begoro from Poverty, that all Nananom have invoked the gods by pouring libation against the breaking the 8 mantra of the New Patriotic Party government. That the people of Begoro must be vigilant against the vote rigging agenda of the current government, that the Parliamentary candidate of the NDC lost by dubious means in the previous election, that the people of Begoro must vote massively for him in the coming election," the summons read in part as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

The document outlines apprehensions over remarks attributed to Nana Owiredu Agyarko, notably stating that "the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is the incoming President of Ghana."

The petitioners accuse Nana Owiredu Agyarko of sullying the Begoro stool's reputation by delving into partisan politics during a campaign event attended by John Mahama. Allegedly speaking on behalf of Nananom and the people of Begoro, he purportedly made politically charged statements favouring the NDC.

Among the contentious statements listed in the petition are endorsements of John Mahama as the next President, assertions concerning the NDC government's economic policies, and accusations of vote rigging by the current government.

Seeking redress for these perceived transgressions, the petitioners demand destoolment, nullification of Nana Owiredu Agyarko's conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.