Bolt driver and passenger's fight over GH¢1 fare will remind you of Azumah vs Fenech (video)

Interestingly, the Bolt app indicated only GH¢1 as the fare for the entire ride, which didn’t make sense to the driver. He argued that the distance between the pickup point and the destination was too long for GH¢1.

However, the passenger insisted that he would only comply with the price indicated by the app because if it had shown an outrageous fare, the driver would have taken it without complaining.

The two men argued and it escalated into exchange of blows in public with bystanders feasting their eyes on the bout. Some of them could be heard in a video shared on Twitter by @SHIKAOFFICIAL1 screaming and calling for the separation of the driver and the passenger before one of them could kill the other.

“The driver refused to accept the fare of GH¢ 1, stating that it was too low as the trip was a lengthy one. The passenger argued that he would only pay the price on the app and that the driver would have taken the money even if the fare were set at $1 million,” @SHIKAOFFICIAL1 captioned the video.

Meanwhile, the Bolt ride-hailing company has taken up the matter, saying it will investigate and address it.

“We kindly ask that you send any details you have on this incident to us via our email at ghana@bolt.eu so that our safety team picks it up immediately. Thank you!” the company said in reaction to the viral fight video.

