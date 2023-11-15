ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

'Bye bye' - Minority MPs hoot at Ken Ofori-Atta after 2024 budget presentation (video)

Andreas Kamasah

The usual drama that characterizes annual budget presentations in parliament played out again on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, when Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2024 budget.

'Bye bye' - Minority MPs hoot at Ken Ofori-Atta after 2024 budget presentation
'Bye bye' - Minority MPs hoot at Ken Ofori-Atta after 2024 budget presentation

The presentation lasted for about two hours and was unusually marred by heckling from the minority side of the legislature to show disagreement with some of the content of the budget statement.

Recommended articles

Immediately after the end of the presentation, the singing of pre-composed songs to downplay the budget statement overwhelmed the House of Parliament and speaker Alban Bagbin had a tough time restoring order. He was compelled to threaten to crack the whip on lawmakers who flout the standing orders.

While sitting in the company of the Majority leader, Osei Kye-Mensah-Bonsua and his deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and facing the minority side directly, Ofori-Atta, wearing white kaftan as usual, is seen with his head bowed down while the minority MPs chant “bye bye”, with uniform gestures suggesting that he should go away.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the National Democratic Congress MPs, instead of inspiring hope, the budget has rather spelt doom for the country. They claim that the finance minister and the New Patriotic Party government inherited a healthy and growing economy but are leaving behind a dead one.

Meanwhile, Afenyo-Markin rejected the minority’s claims, saying the current government has handled the economy better than it inherited it from the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC.

A proper debate on the budget is expected to unfold in the coming days, and the majority side of the house has indicated its preparedness to face off their minority counterparts who have threatened a “showdown”.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

‘Leave me alone’ - President Ruto screams at his men for trying to save him from falling

‘Leave me alone’ - Prez Ruto screams at bodyguards for trying to save him from falling [Video]

Court order

I was 19, not 16 - Lady exposes her family in court, says boyfriend didn’t defile her

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'