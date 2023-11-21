Captain Smart hasn’t resigned - Onua TV denies earlier reports

However, Onua TV took to its Facebook page to describe the reports as false.

Meanwhile, last week, the National Media Commission (NMC) issued a final warning to him and Onua radio/TV over an inciteful broadcast aired by the station recently.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the regulator described the broadcast in question as dangerous and unprofessional.

The statement addressed how Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) by referring to them as “beasts.”

In addition, Captain Smart made claims that the officers embezzled money meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations, yet failed to provide any evidence to support these allegations.

The NMC expressed concern over the station’s persistence in promoting violence against the state, despite previous warnings.

In December 2022, the NMC alerted Onua Radio/TV of their use of the station to propagate violence and their management’s inability to address the issue.

The NMC’s statement emphasised the need for the station to implement measures to sanitise its broadcast and improve its capacity for regulatory compliance.

The NMC also demanded an apology from Onua Radio/TV to the CDS and his commanders for the insults and further apologise to the Ghanaian public for the use of vulgar language.