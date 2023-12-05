Catholic Priests should be castrated to stop paedophilia, sodomy, rape… - Bridget Otoo

She had incurred the wrath of some netizens after she suggested that Catholic priests be allowed to marry to curb sexual assault incidents allegedly perpetrated by them.

“Can we Catholics also copy others and let our priests marry instead of the immoral lives they are living? Having children, some raping women and sodomizing innocent boys at the altar? That’s not Christlike,” Bridget Otoo wrote on X.

Following the backlash from some of her followers, she subsequently made a U-turn, first apologising for her earlier suggestion before going on further to suggest that instead of allowing the men of God to marry, they should be castrated. In her view, it is another way to ensure that priests don’t get involved in sexual misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry for suggesting that Catholic priests be allowed to marry, I was trying to be kind. If they won’t change their pedophilic, sodomizing young boys at the alter, raping women and having multiple children all over with the church covering it, I suggest we castrate them,” Bridget Otoo’s second post read.

The Catholic Church imposes a celibacy requirement on its priests, meaning that they are expected to remain unmarried and abstain from sexual relationships. This practice has historical roots and has been in place for centuries.

Several reasons are often cited for this celibacy requirement:

Spiritual Dedication

Celibacy is viewed as a way for priests to fully dedicate themselves to God and their pastoral duties without the distractions and responsibilities of family life. By remaining celibate, priests are seen as being more available for service to the Church and their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mimicking Jesus

The Catholic Church teaches that Jesus Christ was celibate, and by choosing a life of celibacy, priests aim to imitate and follow the example of Jesus, who was not married.

Apostolic Tradition

The tradition of celibacy among priests can be traced back to the early centuries of the Church. While some early Christian leaders were married, the practice of celibacy became more widespread over time, and the Council of Elvira in the 4th century is one of the early instances where the issue was addressed.

Practical Considerations: Celibacy can simplify the lives of priests and allow them to be more flexible and available for the demanding schedule and responsibilities of their ministry. It also avoids complications related to inheritance and family concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT