CCTV shows thief stealing Genset battery from workplace power plant [Watch]

The footage shows the thief approaching the power plant and expertly removing the Genset battery. He then walks up to a wall, discreetly drops the battery behind it, and jumps over the wall to retrieve it. Adding a twist to the incident, the thief initially walks past the battery after dropping it, likely to avoid suspicion, and later returns to pick it up.
A CCTV camera has captured a thief stealing a Genset battery from a power plant at a workplace in Tamale. The entire incident, which took less than a minute, has sparked significant online discussion and concern over workplace security.
The incident has ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with users expressing a mix of amusement, disbelief, and concern.
Many users are amazed at the thief's audacity and the calculated nature of the theft. The incident has also raised questions about the adequacy of security measures in place at the workplace. Some users suggested the implementation of electric fencing and other advanced security systems to prevent such incidents in the future.
Blankson (@Blankson_02) said :
"He see say the woman Dey come wey he no take am 😂😂😂😂"
Sent From Satan 💀☠️ (@evils_only) added,
"When someone like this thief look innocent, decent and well-behaved, but they are criminals."
NAM 1 The name behind MENZGOLD 🔫 (@Omarsterlin16) added,
"The company for so electric fence that’s the only option."
The company's management has yet to comment on the incident or outline any measures to prevent future occurrences.