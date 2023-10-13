Citi FM journalist assaulted at NDC’s parliamentary aspirant vetting

“Our journalist Akosua Otchere was assaulted at the NDC's Greater Accra Regional Office at South La during the vetting of some parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency. She is currently safe and receiving treatment,” the statement reads.

The NDC has been vetting aspirants to find a replacement for the current member of parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who has indicated that he would not be seeking re-election.

Three aspirants, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, Micheal Nii Yarboi Annan, and Alfred Kotey Ashie appeared before the vetting committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the process, members of one of the candidates' camps destroyed party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

Footage shows the angry party supporters saying “NDC national executives are biased”.

It is not clear what sparked the accusations of bias against the NDC executives.