Cocaine, heroin addiction made me steal money from church offertory – Ghanaian radio presenter

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian radio presenter, Eric Noah King has disclosed that he was so addicted to drugs in the past that because he did not have the financial means to satisfy his cravings, he sometimes stole money from church offertory to buy heroin and cocaine.

Eric Noah King
He made the revelation while speaking to Kwame Dadzie, host of Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM.

According to him, the addiction made him sell all his belongings, stop working, and spend most of his time in ghettos to satisfy his overwhelming cravings.

As to how he managed to steal from the church offertory, Noah King said he took advantage of his position then to carry out the thievery.

“I was a personal assistant to a man of God and when the offering came and we were counting the money, I would be picking some of the envelopes,” myjoyonline.com quotes him as saying.

He said that his situation was so bad that “none of my family members wants to have anything to do with me”.

However, fortunately, after 25 years of hard drug addiction, Noah King made up his mind to seek freedom from the menace. He said making up one’s mind to stop drug usage is insufficient unless prayer is added, and that was what saved him.

“It’s a spiritual thing, so if you take spirituality out of cocaine and heroin addiction, you’ve missed the goal, you’ve missed the mark. Trust me.”

Eric Noah King Pulse Ghana

Noah King, now 46 years old, recalled that after his O’Level education, he went to a club one day where a friend advised him to consume heroin mixed with weed to boost his confidence in talking to women, and he complied and then that became the beginning of his troubles.

Having virtually wasted two and a half decades of his life doing drugs, his freedom came about following an encounter with Apostle Cobi Gbingor Washington, the Chief Executive Officer of Chosen Rehab Centre.

“I realised that I needed to eat the humble pie, come down low and then see what God would do in my life if I chose a rehab centre. And trust me even since I stepped foot at the Chosen Rebab Centre my life has been transformed for good. I am now indomitable like the sand, impeccable like the moon and inexplicable like the stars. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our eyes,” he boasted.

Noah king who used to be a drive-time presenter in the early 2000s at Peace FM believes that he has “quit drugs for good” because he has lived without them for the past 14 months.

Aside from Peace FM, he worked with radio stations in Techiman, Brekum, Nkawkaw and Accra.

Although he is currently receiving treatment at the Chosen Rehab Centre in Accra, he serves as the Communications Director of the centre as well.

