According to the Command, there are currently 27 unidentified bodies in their mortuary, and there is an urgent need to get rid of them to decongest the morgue.
Come and pick up your dead relatives or we do mass burial – Police to public
The Upper East Regional Police Command has entreated families of dead people whose corpses are being kept at the Upper East Regional Hospital Morgue to come to identify and take them for burial or they will be left with no option but to conduct mass burial.
The said unidentified bodies were collected from various locations across the region between the years 2020 and 2023.
“This exercise is to allow the Hospital to free the space in the morgue in order to enhance the Hospital's Morgue operations and also afford relatives to give them a befitting burial,” a statement signed by David Fianko-Okyere, Assistant Superintendent of Police said.
The statement warned that if after the next 21 days which falls on August 1, 2023, the bodies remain in the mortuary, a mass burial would be held to free up space.
It went further to urge people who are ready to identify their dead relatives and collect their corpses for burial to contact the Medical Director, Bolgatanga or Upper East Regional police command for direction.
Below is the statement released by the Upper East Regional Police Command:
