Company develops technology that turns pig’s blood into drinkable water

Andreas Kamasah

Imagine drinking water you know was derived from pig’s blood, but it looks so pure, drinkable and tastes soft. Well, thanks to technology, it has become a reality.

A Belgian company has developed a water processing installation that has what it takes to convert pig’s blood into water wholesome for human consumption.

Veos, the company based in Zwevezele, West Flanders, specializes in producing animal proteins for the food industry by processing animal blood and collagen into high-quality protein powder used in human and animal food products.

According to vrt.be, the company formerly relied solely on large quantities of groundwater to clean the massive tanks it stored pig blood in. However, it has invested €2 million into the development of a state-of-the-art water purification installation that allows it to purify stored pig blood into potable water.

Wondering how possible? Well, Veos co-CEO Robert Slee gave a breakdown of the pig blood-water purification process.

“Specifically, we are going to thicken blood during the production process to then vacuum dry it later.

“During that process, water vapour is released from the blood. We let that condense until it’s water again. That water will now be purified thanks to the new water treatment plant so it can be used in the production process,” vrt.be quotes him as saying.

As to how Veos came by the technology, Slee said his outfit had already been producing water from pig blood, but always had to use groundwater in the process. Now with the new technology, although they will still rely on groundwater, it will be 40 percent less.

“To reinforce our sustainable ambitions and keep groundwater at the right level, we started looking for an alternative.”

Instead of using groundwater to clean its tanks, Veos can now use most of the water distilled from pig blood. Slee disclosed that the large treatment plant can provide 150,000 litres of potable water per day.

Some employees of Veos were seen toasting with glasses full of water derived from pig blood.

