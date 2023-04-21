Company robbed twice in a day; first by armed robbers, then by police officers

The three police officers arrived on the scene ten minutes after the robbers had bolted, and then interrogated the victims before going after the criminals.

However, shortly after the officers left, one of the staff noticed that a black bag containing about 4 million pesos that the robbers had missed could not be found.

According to odditycentral.com, CCTV footage later showed one of the police officers walking out of the agency with the bag under his arm.

Interestingly, when the owner of the travel agency called the station that deployed the officers, it became clear that they did not mention the cash bag in their report when they returned to the station.

It is reported that CCTV videos captured the three officers taking the stairs down from the seventh floor of the travel agency even though there was an elevator.

“They saw that there were cameras in the elevator and for that reason, they preferred to avoid them, but they did not take into account those in the corridors,” Infobae reports a source involved in the investigation as saying.

Following the instruction of a prosecutor, the officers have been taken into custody and the black bag full of dollars was found in one of the suspect’s homes, reports say.