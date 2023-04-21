ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Company robbed twice in a day; first by armed robbers, then by police officers

Andreas Kamasah

Three Argentine police officers are currently in custody after CCTV footage shows them stealing money belonging to a travel agency that was robbed by armed robbers.

Armed Robbers
Armed Robbers

The officers were called in after two armed robbers invaded the company and robbed the staff at gunpoint on Wednesday in Buenos Aires. The bandits reportedly brutalized the staff before making away with hundreds of thousands of pesos.

Recommended articles

The three police officers arrived on the scene ten minutes after the robbers had bolted, and then interrogated the victims before going after the criminals.

However, shortly after the officers left, one of the staff noticed that a black bag containing about 4 million pesos that the robbers had missed could not be found.

According to odditycentral.com, CCTV footage later showed one of the police officers walking out of the agency with the bag under his arm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Company robbed twice in a day; first by armed robbers, then by police officers
Company robbed twice in a day; first by armed robbers, then by police officers Pulse Ghana

Interestingly, when the owner of the travel agency called the station that deployed the officers, it became clear that they did not mention the cash bag in their report when they returned to the station.

It is reported that CCTV videos captured the three officers taking the stairs down from the seventh floor of the travel agency even though there was an elevator.

“They saw that there were cameras in the elevator and for that reason, they preferred to avoid them, but they did not take into account those in the corridors,” Infobae reports a source involved in the investigation as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the instruction of a prosecutor, the officers have been taken into custody and the black bag full of dollars was found in one of the suspect’s homes, reports say.

Although the other two denied knowledge of the money bag, they have all been detained pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

28-year-old Vida Ennin

28-year-old woman killed in a fight over a man

Police arrest woman for selling her 18-month-old baby to offset loan

Pure water seller sells 18-month-old baby to pay loan taken from microfinance company

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her (video)

Single mom of 3 who treks to hawk kenkey for GHC20 wage needs GHC700 to start business

Single mom of 3 who treks daily to hawk kenkey for GHC20 wage needs GHC700 to start business