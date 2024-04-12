Court remands fetish priest for sharing false information about VIP buses and drivers

The gravity of Frimpong's actions did not escape the authorities' attention. The National Investigation Bureau (NIB), in collaboration with the police, swiftly located and apprehended the accused, leading to his subsequent arraignment in the Kwadaso Circuit Court.

Presiding over the case, Judge His Honor Stephen Kumi admonished Frimpong, emphasizing the potential harm his fabrications could inflict upon the company's reputation and the public's trust.

Consequently, Frimpong has been remanded into police custody pending further legal proceedings. He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 26, 2024.

Following the court proceedings, VIP Jeoun Company Limited's General Manager, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, issued a stern warning to those who would seek to tarnish the company's image through false accusations.

"In recent times, people have been going on social media and making serious allegations against VIP, which are misleading, untrue, and somewhat exaggerated," Manso stated. "VIP is a law-abiding and ethical company that welcomes constructive criticism to improve its operations. However, unsubstantiated allegations that negatively impact our operations will not be tolerated."