ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Court remands man for allegedly raping 56-year-old bed-ridden stroke patient

Andreas Kamasah

A Nigerian man who has been accused of allegedly raping a 56-year-old bed-ridden stroke patient has been remanded by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, the country’s Oyo state.

Chemist remanded over alleged murder through abortion
Chemist remanded over alleged murder through abortion

The suspect, Bello Jamiu will remain in the custody of Agodi Correctional Centre until May 16 when the case will be due for mention.

Recommended articles

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Chief Magistrate, Mr E. A. Idowu, did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction. He then ordered Bello’s remand pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

“The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Bello, on March 14, at about 4.00 p.m., had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 56-year-old woman.

“Oluwadare said that the victim, who suffered from stroke and on a sickbed, was raped by the defendant without her consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said that the offence was committed at Okikiade, Ajala area, Babanla, Ibadan,” NAN reports.

Insp Oluwadare said that Bello’s alleged offence breached Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Sexual offences are on the increase in Nigeria with many cases being recorded on almost a daily basis although the country has some deterrent laws and severe sanctions that are meted out to perpetrators.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah and Pastor Elvis Agyemang

‘Alpha Hour is unnecessary stress’ – NEIP boss claims, laments it’s ‘killing’ women

Police carrying dead body (file photo)

Man arrested as woman he inherited from her late husband dies during sex in a bush

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje

‘I’ve finished my earthly ministry’ – 40-year-old pastor says it’s time to die

Pastor Elizabeth Githinji and Mirugi Dishon

Female pastor found dead inside gospel singer’s wardrobe