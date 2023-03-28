Court remands man for allegedly raping 56-year-old bed-ridden stroke patient

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Chief Magistrate, Mr E. A. Idowu, did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction. He then ordered Bello’s remand pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

“The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Bello, on March 14, at about 4.00 p.m., had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 56-year-old woman.

“Oluwadare said that the victim, who suffered from stroke and on a sickbed, was raped by the defendant without her consent.

“He said that the offence was committed at Okikiade, Ajala area, Babanla, Ibadan,” NAN reports.

Insp Oluwadare said that Bello’s alleged offence breached Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.