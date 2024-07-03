ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Court sentences 5 men to death for kidnapping and killing herder

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was slaughtered despite paying a ₦3 million ransom.

The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging [Vanguard]
The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The convicts, identified as Ibrahim Issa, Lateef Bello, Abdul Ramon Soliu, Bello Ibrahim, and Abudu Mumini Jolaanobi Saheed, were found guilty of the heinous crime.

Adamu, who was selling cows at Owode-Ede, Osun State, was abducted and driven away to a secluded location in his Toyota Corolla. Despite paying a ransom of ₦3 million, he was brutally killed after identifying one of his abductors.

The defendants were first arraigned on October 28, 2021, facing charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder under Sections 324, 319, and 364 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun State. They pleaded not guilty to all counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the trial, lead prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi, detailed how the defendants kidnapped Adamu on April 17, 2018, around 7:45 pm at his residence in Owode-Ede.

Investigating Police Officer, Ganiyu Taofeek presented key evidence, including extrajudicial statements and a mask left at the crime scene during the struggle.

Taofeek testified that Adamu, while in custody, identified one of his abductors, prompting the gang to kill him.

Abdu Mumini, realising the victim had recognised one of them, instructed the gang, including three Togolese still at large, to slaughter Adamu.

After the murder, Mumini took the victim’s head and heart, while Soliu took his arms. The rest of the body was dumped in the Osun River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumini's confessional statement detailed the reasons for the killing and the distribution of the ransom money.

Defense counsel, Bola Ige argued that the prosecution had not proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, while Folashade Ipede of the Legal Aid Council pleaded for leniency.

However, Justice Kudirat Akano found the five men guilty on all counts and sentenced them to death by hanging, bringing a grim conclusion to the tragic incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

University of Ghana

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in his office

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million

Fatal crash that killed mother of three in UK

Man jailed for 11 years for fatal crash that killed mother of three in UK