Court sets July 31 to hear case involving 29 yr old man who defiled 13 yr old girl

However, the case has been complicated by the bailing out of the perpetrator by the woman with whom both Ama and the abuser lived, and efforts to frustrate the pursuit of justice.

In a positive development, a large international children's rights organisation has taken an interest in the case, and social welfare and rescue teams have been deployed to ensure Ama's safety and well-being.

Sydney revealed this @ niidosu on X . He added that plans are underway for her relocation and therapy, providing a crucial opportunity for her to begin healing from the trauma she has endured. These developments demonstrate a renewed commitment to seeking justice for Ama and holding her abuser accountable.

The woman had accused Ama of being a "bad girl," claiming she seduced the man. Despite the case being reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), there are concerns about the investigation's integrity.

According to Sydney on X, it appears the woman is exerting influence, and the officer handling the case, a woman, has not been pursuing it as diligently as expected.

The case has sparked concerns about the prevalence of child abuse in Ghana and the need for greater support and protection for victims. Actress Lydia Forson known for her strong views has been seen commenting on the issue.