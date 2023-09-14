Customs officer arrested for destroying public toilet using armed land guards

“The customs officer and land guards stormed the community to demolish the toilet facility built by the assembly. The residents attempted to resist them but the land guards were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, so the residents couldn’t make progress to stop them. However, they were happy the security intervened to arrest them,” the news website quotes Assembly member for the Aburi West electoral area, Daniel Asiamah as saying.

Since many homes in the neighbourhood lack toilets, the community has been served by the now-demolished facility, the only public restroom for many years.

There is concern that if a new toilet facility is not created right away, open defecation may rise along with a possible cholera outbreak in the community.

About 18% of households in Ghana, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census of Ghana, lack access to a toilet facility, with the proportion being more than three times higher in rural (31.3%) than urban (8.9%) homes.