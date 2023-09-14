According to starrfm.com.gh, the suspect and his accomplices stormed the community with bulldozers on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and pulled down the toilet facility built by the assembly, leaving residents with no place of convenience.
Customs officer arrested for destroying public toilet using armed land guards
An alleged officer of Custom Excise and Preventive Service identified as Daniel Adjei and his accomplice John Annan have been arrested by the Akuapem South Municipal Security Council after they invaded Asuafum, a suburb of Aburi in the Eastern region and destroyed the only 12-seater KVIP public toilet facility serving the community.
“The customs officer and land guards stormed the community to demolish the toilet facility built by the assembly. The residents attempted to resist them but the land guards were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, so the residents couldn’t make progress to stop them. However, they were happy the security intervened to arrest them,” the news website quotes Assembly member for the Aburi West electoral area, Daniel Asiamah as saying.
Since many homes in the neighbourhood lack toilets, the community has been served by the now-demolished facility, the only public restroom for many years.
There is concern that if a new toilet facility is not created right away, open defecation may rise along with a possible cholera outbreak in the community.
About 18% of households in Ghana, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census of Ghana, lack access to a toilet facility, with the proportion being more than three times higher in rural (31.3%) than urban (8.9%) homes.
Meanwhile, the suspects have been reportedly handed over to the Eastern Regional Police Command to assist with investigations into the development.
