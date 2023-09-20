ADVERTISEMENT
Destroying shrines and idols was publicity stunt, I paid the owners - Kyiri Abosom (video)

Andreas Kamasah

The founder of the Life Assembly Worship Center, Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has disclosed that going around the country to demolish shrines and idols was a clout-chasing strategy to get popular and that he paid owners of the shrines.

Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom

According to him, he paid the various owners of the shrines and the idols not less GHC5,000 at the time to have their permission to destroy their gods.

In an interview with Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, simply known as Abeiku Santana on UTV, the man of God said that the move was not a direction from God, but a pure publicity stunt to become famous.

He added that now that he has succeeded in gaining the desired popularity, he is not desperate to destroy anybody’s shrine and idol, so he would charge GHC10,000 if anyone approaches him.

When asked why he wants to use the power bestowed on him by God to engage in a parochial business transaction, he said he worked for the power, and that God didn’t give it to him.

It would be recalled that a few years ago, Osofo Kyiri Abosom gained fame for being very powerful and he toured the country to destroy shrines and idols. He subsequently leveraged that popularity to form the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), on whose ticket he ran for president in 2020 and came third after the NPP and NDC.

GUM’s rapid rise in the political landscape to beat all minor political parties which have existed for years, sparked conversations after the 2020 elections.

