Disney World employee arrested for child porn involving newborns to 8 year-olds

"And then there's Paul V. He's 40 from Davenport. He's married, and he works at Disney World at Cosmic Ray's restaurant. He just recently moved to Polk County from Indiana and he moved here specifically to work at Disney World."

"Well, you know, back in the day they arrested Willie Sutton for Robin Banks. He was a notorious bank robber and they asked Willie Sutton, hey, Willie, why do you rob banks? And he said, well, that's where the money is. Well, why do people like Paul V work at Disney? Because that's where the Children are and they want to be around Children. He had 540 counts of child pornography from newborns to eight years of age. He also had videos and he's, and he was a sado masochist. There were photographs where they had tied up babies in preparation for sexual battery.

There was one where a child was just weeks old they had the child's hands tied behind her back."

Sheriff Judd also revealed that he has been speaking to his wife who was shocked to know what her husband was doing.

Can you believe that a very young child with her hands tied behind her back? These videos of a 3 to 6-month-old being sexually battered by an adult male. His wife asked if she's only been married to him for a year. Did I marry a monster? Yes, you did. You married a monster, by the way, when we kicked the door and he came to the door nude. Think about this for a minute. Photographs of Children bound up some with their hands tied behind their backs, infants, infants. "

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff's Department is working to identify the victims and ensure they receive support and justice."