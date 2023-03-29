Do DNA test – Mother of 3 kids advises couples as husband of 10 years is her cousin

“Married my husband in 2006. Not thinking anything of it we had three kids. Come to find out we were related and cousins.

“My kids and my husband are my everything and we looked past it. All our kids have 10 fingers and 10 toes. It’s a good ice breaker lol,” Quinones recounted on TikTok.

In a TikTok video that has sparked numerous reactions, she disclosed that she and Joseph courted for four months before getting married and it never occurred to them that they might be related.

Despite knowing now that she and her husband are cousins, Quinones has vowed that consanguinity will not make them divorce and destroy the beautiful family they have created.

“17 years with my cousband. No, we didn’t know till we did a DNA test. We had a four-month courtship before we got married.

“He is still and will be my everything. I ain’t gonna let a little bit of blood destroy what we created, this beautiful family,” mirror.co.uk quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, some TikTok users have cast doubt on Quinones and Joseph’s story, with some saying they both knew all along that they were related but went ahead because they look too much alike. Others too urged her to take steps to divorce her husband because their marriage was unacceptable.

But Quinones disagrees, saying it would be difficult to explain to her children why she and their father divorced.

“Let me just tell our kids their parents are not together anymore because of other people’s opinions,” she said, vowing “I wouldn’t change it for the world. Cousband and wife for life! There is a reason why good couples look alike. I am just over here raising awareness.”

She explained that she was not happy initially after finding out the truth but it was more complex than simply saying she wanted a divorce.

“This was three kids in that I found out we were related. I did my DNA test I think in 2016 and yeah it was devastating because I was like ‘babe we’re related are we even supposed to be together? This is weird. It really freaked me out.”