Don’t give lecturers sex for grades – Koforidua Technical University warns students

He vowed that the management of the university is more than determined to assist victims of any form of sexual abuse or harassment get justice, so students should not hesitate to seek help in such circumstances.

“Everybody here has his own rights and never give in to pressure for either marks or money. It is not allowed. If you encounter such problems look for my office and report that to me personally. We have to weed out all the bad nuts amongst us,” the news website quotes professor Essumang as saying.

He went on further to lament the accommodation challenges of the university and called on the government and the ministry of education to help complete some of the stalled projects to address the problem.

Students exchanging sex for grades is a major phenomenon in various universities across Ghana and Africa.