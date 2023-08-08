Driver suffering from strange illness eats daily, urinates but hasn’t defecated for 13 years

Due to the inability to eject waste after eating, he keeps feeling excruciating pain, fatigue and other symptoms. He has visited several hospitals and traditional medicine practitioners for assistance but to no avail. He urinates normally but strangely can’t defecate.

At the orthodox hospitals, Saidi’s wife, Zamuda told Afrimax English that multiple tests and scans proved negative for all diseases although her husband remains in constant pain.

Saidi and Zamuda have four children and his illness has crippled the livelihood of the family since she is virtually unemployed and is always busy taking care of him. She washes and feeds him every time with a vow never to desert him at the time he needs her presence most.

According to Afrimax English, the poor couple have sold almost all their properties and the monies have gone into fruitless attempts to get Saidi back onto his feet to resume his breadwinner responsibility.

Many people in their neighbourhood have advised Zamuda to abandon her debilitated husband to associate herself with a wealthy man who could take care of her and the four children. However, she declined to do anything that would betray the trust that Saidi has in her. She stressed that when he was healthy, her husband made sure she and the children were okay, so it is only fair that in this difficult time, she stays by his side through thick and thin.