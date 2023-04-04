Emotional moment mother, 3-month-old baby separated by Turkey earthquake finally meet (video)

Little Vetin Begdas who reportedly was stuck under the rubble for 128 hours before being rescued reunited with Yasemin Begdas, her mother who was thought to be dead, 54 days after the earthquake.

Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik could not hide her excitement as she flew the little girl in a private jet to meet her mum in Adana province and pledged her government’s support for the family.

“54 days of longing is over. Vetin Begdaş, who was rescued from the wreckage after 128 hours and named Gizem Bebek by our nurses, was reunited with her mother after 54 days. Vetin is now our baby, too. As the Ministry, our support will always be with you,” Yanik wrote on Twitter to caption a video of the mother-baby reunion. “Uniting a mother with her child is one of the most precious deeds in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine minister Anton Gerashchenko said that DNA helped in reuniting the little girl with her mother.

“You probably remember this picture of the baby who spent 128 hours under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. It was reported that the baby's mom died. Turns out, the mom is alive! She was treated in a different hospital. After 54 days apart and a DNA test, they are together again.”