Ex-convict lands in police net for parading himself as soldier

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested Matthew, whom they alleged have been disguising as a warrant officer of the Nigerian Army.

Disclosing this development via a statement, Akwa Ibom command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John said that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at about 2 pm in a half-dressed military camouflage.

John stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who hails from Mkpat-Enin Local Government Area of the state had been perpetrating a series of crimes in the state in military uniform.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in its intensified effort to rid the state of criminal elements, has arrested an ex-convict.

“On 05/06/2024 at about 2 pm, police operatives of the command on crime prevention patrol arrested one Eddiong Anthony Matthew, a 35-year-old indigene of Ikot Ekong Village in Mkpat Enin LGA in a half-dress military camouflage.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict who had been perpetrating a series of crimes in the state in military uniform with a warrant officer rank.

“One walkie-talkie, phones suspected to have been stolen from his victims, a brown coverall dress, and an RCC ID Card were recovered,” the statement read.