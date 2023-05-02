Family of woman butchered by husband demands justice; says they want him jailed

The suspect also reportedly attacked his father-in-law. Prior to this incident, Eunice had left her husband's house due to emotional and physical abuse.

In an interview on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Eunice's father, Ebenezer Dwomoh, expressed shock over the incident. He revealed that Eunice had gone to her husband's house to deliver a summon letter from the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit when the attack occurred.

According to Mr. Dwomoh, his son-in-law was a serial wife beater, which led his daughter to leave their home. He further disclosed that the husband had even gone to their house to beat Eunice.

“Eunice moved out of the house because she could no longer take the beatings so this man decided to make life a living hell for her. He will even come to our house and beat her,” he bemoaned.

Mr. Dwomoh stated that what pushed Eunice to finally leave her husband was when she threatened to divorce him. He revealed that the husband would follow Eunice everywhere she went and beat her until he eventually killed her.

“He follows my daughter everywhere she goes and beat her until he finally killed her that faithful day,” he added.

After committing the heinous crime, the suspect attempted to escape but was caught by residents who subjected him to severe beating until the timely intervention of the police.