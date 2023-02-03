Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

According to him, every human who desires to be healthy must fart at least 14 times daily to avoid infections and headaches. He explained that regular farting helps in the release of toxins from the body to protect people against sicknesses.

He went further to claim that farting can break a curse, heal illnesses like strokes and rashes, and protect people from spiritual attacks.

He again claimed that Satan frowns on farting in the spiritual realm because it distorts his plots.

While the herbalist might have a point in terms of the health benefits of farting, the spiritual claims are not easily verifiable.

Excessive flatulence can be caused by swallowing more air than usual or eating food that's difficult to digest. It can also be related to an underlying health problem affecting the digestive system, such as recurring indigestion or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Below are some health benefits of farting:

· It tells you if your diet is balanced. A diet that includes lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, and grains is considered balanced and healthy.

· It reduces abdominal pain.

· It improves colon health.

· It reduces bloating.

· It identifies food allergies or intolerances.

· It signifies a healthy gut.