Fetish priest commits suicide after shooting girlfriend he accused of cheating

According to a report by Dailyguide, the victim and the now-late lover, simply identified as Antwi had been dating but had some misunderstandings recently.

The deceased who had been reportedly complaining about the Ama Ataa denying him sex stormed her house on the day of the bloody incident while wielding a single-barrel long gun at about 9:30 pm.

Amtwi left his lover’s house after she warned him never to visit her place with a gun. He however returned a few minutes later to accuse her of cheating on him before shooting her in the rib area and fled the scene for fear of danger.

Residents of the area who heard the sound of the gunshot rushed to the scene and chased Antwi up to arrest him, but before they could catch up with him in the bush, he shot himself dead.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue while the victim receives treatment for the severe gunshot wound, she sustained.

Similarly, a police investigation has commenced into the death of a young Ghanaian mason believed to have committed suicide after complaining to friends that his wife had been denying him sex.

According to Metro TV, the deceased, identified as Kwabena Hanson was found hanging dead in his room at a place called Amudzor Kope, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region about 4 pm on Tuesday, August 2023.

The media outlet reports some residents of the area as saying that before his demise, the young man looked emotionally distressed.

