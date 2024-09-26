FreetheCitizens: Prosecution say Police bought 'Papaye' for accused persons

“We have been informed that the accused persons have been fed. In fact, the police went to the extent of buying Papaye for them,” the prosecution told the court.
However, the legal representative for the Democracy Hub protesters, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, questioned this claim, sarcastically asking, “Who in the police service has the money to buy Papaye for accused persons?”
This revelation was shared in a post by Accra-based GHOne TV following the court proceedings.
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, along with 12 members of the Democracy Hub, have been remanded in police custody for two weeks after their initial court appearance. The group will return to court on 8th October 2024 to face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, and assault on a public officer.
Barker-Vormawor, who had earlier missed a court session due to health concerns, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His arrest followed allegations of unlawful behaviour during the group’s protest over the weekend.
In response to concerns about Barker-Vormawor’s well-being, the Ghana Police Service denied claims that he was refused medical care. They confirmed that both he and another member of the group, Fanny Otoo, were treated at the Police Hospital after reporting ill health.
The protests, held on 21st and 22nd September 2024 at the 37 Intersection in Accra, were organised by the Democracy Hub to highlight the ongoing illegal mining crisis (galamsey) and alleged economic mismanagement by the government. Of the over 50 protesters arrested, 39 were remanded by the Accra Circuit Court, with 28 held in police custody and 11 sent to prison. The next court appearances are scheduled for 8th and 11th October 2024.