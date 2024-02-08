Ghanaian battling homelessness, drug addiction in Italy seeks help to return home

In a video shared by EDHUB, an X page, Ibrahim Abass, a compassionate compatriot residing in Italy, has taken it upon himself to reach out to Shamo, offering clothes and a place to stay in his own home. However, despite Abass's efforts, Shamo remains resolute in his decision to remain on the streets, declining the offer of shelter.

Shamo's situation underscores the harsh realities faced by many migrants who leave their homelands in search of greener pastures, only to find themselves grappling with unforeseen challenges abroad. His story serves as a stark reminder of the perils of migration and the vulnerabilities faced by those who find themselves stranded in foreign lands.

Now, Shamo is turning to his fellow Ghanaians, particularly his family back home, in a desperate plea for help to return to Ghana. His hope is to break free from the clutches of addiction and homelessness and to rebuild his life with the support of his community.

