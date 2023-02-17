Ghanaian female soldier trainee crying inconsolably while eating sparks reactions (video)

The lady with her hair shaved to the skin is seen holding a spoon with which she eats from a bowl containing food.

It is unclear what caused her to cry so uncontrollably, but another female voice is heard in the background mockingly telling her to stop crying and eat the food because she chose to join the military of her own volition.

The video has got many Ghanaians reacting with many poking fun at it.

This is not the first time a video of this kind has hit the internet. In 2020, a Ghanaian young man was captured in a video begging his superiors to allow him to go home because he didn’t want to be a soldier anymore.

The man who claimed to be 27 years old then was seen in the viral video sitting on the ground and gasping for oxygen while surrounded by soldiers and other trainees.

He said the training was too tough for him to bear, so he chose to go back home over becoming the soldier he had yearned for and worked hard to get enlisted.