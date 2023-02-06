ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian hunter arrested for killing brother after mistaking him for animal

Andreas Kamasah

A 40-year-old hunter is in the grips of Manso Police for shooting to death his brother who he mistook for an animal.

Hunter's gun
Hunter's gun

The sad incident happened at Bowohomoden, a community near Mampong in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

The suspect, Kofi Essoun is reported to be a known hunter in the community and was on his normal hunting expedition when he shot his brother accidentally.

Nana Kwame, a resident told Connect FM that the hunter had fired a shot at what he thought was an animal. However, when he approached the scene to pick it up, he realized he had killed his own brother.

“He came home and informed us that he has killed his brother. He went hunting alone last night without his brother. He saw an animal and shot it, he was going for the animal only for him to see the lifeless body of his brother lying at the same spot. He was shocked as to what his brother was doing at the place at that particular time in the night when he did not go hunting with him,” 3news.com quotes the resident as saying.

READ ALSO: Veterinary doctor and his team ‘fly’ as sedated lion suddenly wakes up (video)

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor Ignatius Asaah Mensah is reported as saying that Essoun reported himself to the police after finding the lifeless body of his brother.

In another report, last week, a man and his daughter died on the spot after the Mercedes Benz they were travelling in collided with a Tipper truck.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at about 11 a.m. on the outskirts of Onwe on the Ejisu-Kuntenase road.

The deceased were identified as Kwame Mensah and his daughter, Sarfo Emmanuella, and their bodies have been deposited at a nearby morgue.

