Man, 21, stabs woman, 60 to death, threatens to shoot residents

He allegedly stabbed the elderly woman identified as Rose Gyaah eight (8) times on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023.

The woman’s body was found in her bathroom in a three-storey building and rushed to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Starrfm.com.gh reports a co-tenant to the deceased, Hamidu Issah as saying that residents heard the cry of Rose Gyaah, but by the time they arrived to rescue her, she was in a pool of her blood.

Pulse Ghana

“We heard the deceased Maa Rose shouting while mentioning the name Koo Baafi who happens to be an errand boy for her, so we thought it was a normal call which she normally does, but we realized the deceased’s voice was fainting, so we rushed to her room at the last floor of the three-story building.

“When got there, we saw blood stains all over the place, so we began following the blood stains and discovered the woman had been dragged to the bathroom by the suspect.

“We immediately called the police for assistance but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” the news website quotes Issah as saying.

The incident has thrown the entire community into a mournful state.