The suspect, identified as Koo Baah, who is now in the grips of the police had threatened to shoot residents who tried to arrest him after the heinous crime, but they overpower and handed him over to the law enforcement authorities.
Man, 21, stabs woman, 60 to death, threatens to shoot residents
It took bravery by residents of Sepe- Boukrom in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi to arrest a 21-year-old man as he went berserk after stabbing a 60-year-old woman multiple times to death.
He allegedly stabbed the elderly woman identified as Rose Gyaah eight (8) times on the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023.
The woman’s body was found in her bathroom in a three-storey building and rushed to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Starrfm.com.gh reports a co-tenant to the deceased, Hamidu Issah as saying that residents heard the cry of Rose Gyaah, but by the time they arrived to rescue her, she was in a pool of her blood.
“We heard the deceased Maa Rose shouting while mentioning the name Koo Baafi who happens to be an errand boy for her, so we thought it was a normal call which she normally does, but we realized the deceased’s voice was fainting, so we rushed to her room at the last floor of the three-story building.
“When got there, we saw blood stains all over the place, so we began following the blood stains and discovered the woman had been dragged to the bathroom by the suspect.
“We immediately called the police for assistance but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” the news website quotes Issah as saying.
The incident has thrown the entire community into a mournful state.
It is unclear what provoked the suspect to commit the crime.
