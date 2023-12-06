Ghanaian journalist gets Guinness World Records’ approval to sing for 117 to 120 hours

The current record, established in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare, stands at 105 hours, a record Afua aims to surpass. She is seeking support from Ghanaians for the singing marathon scheduled for this December.

The news has already garnered support from Ghanaians on social media. While some doubt her ability to break the current record for the singing marathon, others believe that with the backing of Ghanaians, she could achieve success.

In June of this year, 26-year-old Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, also known as Hilda Effiong Bassey, was confirmed by GWR as the holder of the longest marathon cooking session at 93 hours and 11 minutes. However, Irish chef Alan Fisher dethroned her with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes in November.

