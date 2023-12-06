To attempt the longest individual singathon, the women empowerment advocate will exclusively sing songs from Ghana, celebrating Highlife, Hiplife, and Gospel genres, limiting each song to a maximum of two minutes. According to @GWR regulations, she can only repeat the same songs after a four-hour interval.
Ghanaian journalist gets Guinness World Records’ approval to sing for 117 to 120 hours
Ghanaian journalist Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has received approval from Guinness World Records to sing for a duration ranging from 117 to 120 hours in a singing marathon.
The current record, established in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare, stands at 105 hours, a record Afua aims to surpass. She is seeking support from Ghanaians for the singing marathon scheduled for this December.
The news has already garnered support from Ghanaians on social media. While some doubt her ability to break the current record for the singing marathon, others believe that with the backing of Ghanaians, she could achieve success.
In June of this year, 26-year-old Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, also known as Hilda Effiong Bassey, was confirmed by GWR as the holder of the longest marathon cooking session at 93 hours and 11 minutes. However, Irish chef Alan Fisher dethroned her with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes in November.
Guinness World Records, an annual British reference book, lists world records for human accomplishments and the extremes of nature. Originally published in 1955, it was known as The Guinness Book of Records until 1999 and was also referred to as The Guinness Book of World Records in earlier United States editions.
