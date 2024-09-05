Ghanaian lady who moved to Canada for studies, now 8 months pregnant, seeks help

Maame Pokuah, a Ghanaian resident of Toronto who shared the pathetic story on social media disclosed that the woman had been staying with church members when she became pregnant. For months, she concealed her pregnancy, but when it was eventually discovered, her hosts evicted her, leaving her stranded and without support.

As her due date approaches, the woman has expressed deep despair, even contemplating suicide due to the hardships of being heavily pregnant and homeless. She is now seeking temporary accommodation from Ghanaians, particularly those residing in Canada, to ensure she can safely deliver her baby and return to Ghana afterwards.

Her story has sparked concern within the Ghanaian diaspora, prompting conversations about support systems for vulnerable individuals living abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a separate debate has emerged among the Ghanaian community, following a statement made by a Canada-based Ghanaian, who argued that living in Ghana on less than GHS15,000 per month is unsustainable. His comments, made during a recent interview, have circulated widely on social media platforms, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The individual claimed that GHS15,000 is of minimal value abroad, particularly in Canada, where he resides, adding that this amount is the bare minimum one could expect to earn in Canada. He used this benchmark to advise Ghanaians earning less than that to consider relocating for better opportunities.

He elaborated on the high cost of living overseas, listing basic necessities such as accommodation, internet, food, and transportation as significant expenses that quickly consume income. His key message was aimed at new immigrants, urging them to prioritise essential needs over wants to avoid financial hardship. “Anybody living in Ghana who earns less than GHS15,000 a month must relocate abroad if they get the chance,” he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT