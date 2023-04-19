Ghanaian man on his way to kill himself saved by Joy FM: ‘Something pushed me to turn on radio’

Coincidentally, the topic for discussion on Joy FM’s late afternoon programme, ‘Drive Time’ was related to reports that about 70% of suicides in Ghana are committed by men.

Then, Justice phoned into the programme to disclose that he almost killed himself.

“I don’t know what pushed me to just turn on my radio to listen to Joy FM. I even planned on committing suicide. I am going through a lot of marital problems. And I don’t know who to talk to. I just don’t know who to talk to. But your programme has been very helpful to me this afternoon. And we are going through emotional torture,” he cried.

He explained that “I just took my rope and went outside somewhere” adding “I almost committed suicide this afternoon.”

Justice’s revelation alarmed the host of ‘Drive Time’, Lexis Bill, who first took his time to console him and assured him that support was available for him and there was no need to end his life. The host then made his producer speak to the suicidal man and took his phone number before a team from the media house went to meet up with him and arranged for a counselling session for him.