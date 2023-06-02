Ghanaian man slaughters wife over funeral contribution after her father’s burial

According to reports, he repeatedly slashed the face, head, and arms of his wife, identified only as Paulina Agruba with a machete.

It is reported that Yakubu demanded a portion of funeral donations Paulina had received from sympathizers during her father’s burial, but she refused to give him the money. She explained that the money was going to take care of the children’s education fees and other essential expenses.

A heated argument ensued between the couple and then subsequently laid ambush for the mother of his three children while she was returning home from the farm, and unleashed the brutal attack on her.

After committing the heinous crime, Baaba Moses fled before a manhunt by residents of the area led to his arrest from his hideout.

He had reportedly issued threats to harm the victim and was arrested following a complaint to the police before the latest incident.

Reports say the couple hail from the Northern part of Ghana, but they have resided in Akyem Pankese for the past fifteen years with their three children.