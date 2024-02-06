Ghanaian MPs recite National Pledge as new standing orders make it compulsory

The implementation of the new standing orders, effective immediately, marks a significant shift in parliamentary protocol. Among other provisions, MPs are now mandated to recite the National Pledge at the beginning of each week's first sitting.
On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, a dramatic scene unfolded on the floor of Ghana's Parliament as lawmakers adhered to new standing orders, requiring them to recite the National Pledge at the commencement of proceedings.
This requirement was evident as MPs returned from recess, with all members participating in the recitation in a symbolic display of national unity and commitment.
Furthermore, the new standing orders introduce a change in the accountability structure within Parliament. Previously, Ministers of State would field questions on behalf of heads of state institutions. Under the revised protocol, heads of institutions themselves are now obligated to appear before Parliament to address queries pertaining to their agencies.
In addition to the recitation of the National Pledge, MPs will now undergo a roll call at the start of proceedings, further reinforcing the sense of duty and responsibility among parliamentary members.
The adoption of these new standing orders reflects Parliament's commitment to enhancing accountability, transparency, and national pride. By mandating the recitation of the National Pledge, lawmakers are reaffirming their allegiance to the nation and its values, setting a precedent for future legislative sessions.
