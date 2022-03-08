RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian truck pusher now a soldier, owns companies in Ghana and abroad (video)

A Ghanaian young man, Happy Dzebu has disclosed how he rose from being a truck pusher in Ghana to a soldier in Denmark where he has many companies as well as in Ghana.

Happy Dzebu and Zion Felix
He told Zion Felix that he moved to Denmark with the aim of succeeding and has since not stopped working towards its achievement.

According to the 46-year-old man, he started hustling as a truck pusher in Ghana until he got the chance to travel to Denmark in 1990.

The young determined man disclosed that, aside from being an infantry soldier, he owns limousine rental companies both in Ghana and Denmark, a real estate company in Ghana, and a consulting firm, among other businesses.

The Voltarian attributed his success to hard work, determination, and having clearly drawn goals and plans that he consistently pursued.

Mr Dzebu added that his mission is to create wealth through adding value to his home country, Ghana, and Denmark, where he is domiciled.

He said that he is still working hard despite all the wealth that he has created because he doesn’t want to continue working in his old age when he should be in retirement.

If you're wondering how he will spend all the wealth he is creating now, Dzebu said one of his biggest dreams is to travel across the length and breath of Africa after retirement to learn more about the continent’s history and its rich culture, among other things.

In his view, since his tourism aspirations will be capital intensive, this is the time to make money towards that dream ahead of time.

He advised young people to dream big and work towards their goals without ceasing while they have the energy.

Dzebu also spoke about how investors have a lot of money to invest in Ghana, but because of the country’s weak economic structure, they fear losing their investments.

He went further to advocate a concerted effort to consume made in Africa products to help build the various countries’ economies.

