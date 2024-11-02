Gunmen flee with bags of money in another daylight robbery at Adabraka market

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers approached the car with guns drawn, and without hesitation, fired multiple shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Shoppers and vendors scrambled for cover, ducking behind stalls and rushing to safety as gunfire echoed through the market.

The robbers swiftly forced their way into the Toyota, grabbing large sacks of cash stored inside. Within minutes, they loaded the bags into their getaway vehicle and fled the scene, still firing shots to keep bystanders at bay.

The robbery was captured on video by onlookers, and the footage quickly spread on social media, showing the gunmen’s swift, coordinated movements and the fear that swept through the market.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to confirm details of the robbery, but the widely shared videos have raised concerns about safety in the area.

Previous daylight robbery at Adabraka

This is not the first daylight robbery in the vicinity. A similarly swift and daring armed robbery took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, 24 August 2023, at Adabraka Official Town in Accra, leaving bystanders in shock. The incident occurred between Nobles Spot and the well-known Aponkye Spot in the locality.

Witnesses were immobilised, unable to intervene as the robbers brandished a black pistol. Surprisingly, no one reported the crime to the police after it concluded.

During the incident, the victim was left to assess his losses alone before departing. The robbers, a duo on a black motorcycle, sped away with a substantial amount of cash in a polythene bag.