Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

But Siaka and his mother who first of all didn’t see anything wrong with him betting, received the prize unapologetically.

BetPawa, an online betting platform flew the young man, believed to be its biggest aviator winner to the national capital and gave him an enviable treat.

According to Siaka, he won the jaw-dropping prize with just GH¢40 after trying several times.

“l was shocked when I saw the figure, I couldn’t pronounce it so I showed it to a brother, the next moment, I had a call from BetPawa and the caller told me not to worry, and that my cash was intact,” the elated man recounted.

Before winning the bet prize, Siaka was reportedly jobless and was still dependent on his mother for survival.

“I have a lot of plans but because of the happiness and pressure, I have not decided what to use the money for. I must confess that I was shocked when I saw the GH¢6m in my wallet and at a point, I thought it was a dream,” the news website quotes him as saying.