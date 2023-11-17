ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Despite betting being forbidden in Islam, 36-year-old painter, Fuseini Siaka, a resident of Barekese, a Kumasi suburb who won a GH¢6 million bet recently was captured in a video receiving the prize in the company of his hijab-wearing mother.

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize
Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize

It is well known and even stated in prominent Muslim scholar, Sheik Yusuf Al-Qaradawi’s book, The Lawful and the Prohibited in Islam: “While permitting a variety of games and sports, Islam prohibits any game which involves betting, that is, which has an element of gambling in it.”

Recommended articles

But Siaka and his mother who first of all didn’t see anything wrong with him betting, received the prize unapologetically.

BetPawa, an online betting platform flew the young man, believed to be its biggest aviator winner to the national capital and gave him an enviable treat.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Siaka, he won the jaw-dropping prize with just GH¢40 after trying several times.

“l was shocked when I saw the figure, I couldn’t pronounce it so I showed it to a brother, the next moment, I had a call from BetPawa and the caller told me not to worry, and that my cash was intact,” the elated man recounted.

Before winning the bet prize, Siaka was reportedly jobless and was still dependent on his mother for survival.

“I have a lot of plans but because of the happiness and pressure, I have not decided what to use the money for. I must confess that I was shocked when I saw the GH¢6m in my wallet and at a point, I thought it was a dream,” the news website quotes him as saying.

A GH¢6 million cheque was given to him by BetPawa during a brief ceremony at the Holiday Inn hotel in Accra along with an iPhone Pro Max and a VVIP ticket to see his favourite team, Hearts of Oak, play Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

36-year-old painter wins GH¢6 million bet, flies in private jet to Accra to receive it

36-year-old painter wins GH¢6 million bet, flies in private jet to Accra to receive it

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

‘Leave me alone’ - President Ruto screams at his men for trying to save him from falling

‘Leave me alone’ - Prez Ruto screams at bodyguards for trying to save him from falling [Video]

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman