Hilda Agyemang, pastor Elvis’ sister who shares her salary with him every month

According to him, she has been financially supportive over the past ten years, all in a bid to ensure her brother is comfortable to carry out the assignment of God wholeheartedly.

On October 15, 2022, which happened to be her birthday, pastor Agyemang took to his Facebook page to express profound gratitude and love to Hilda who he said is never getting weary of sharing her salary with him every month.

“As far as 2012, you told me don’t distract your calling with any secular job. Stay with God every 24 hours until your ministry becomes a unique one. And you promised that If I will do that you will divide your salary with me every month. I shouldn’t call anyone to ask for money. I shouldn’t preach with money in view. As long as you live, everything you work for I have 50% share. I should just wait on God until He genuinely uses me,” the man of God revealed.

He added that paying heed to the counsel of his sister has paid off big time to the glory of God.

He went further to disclose that he has never taken an honorarium from any church he was invited to preach because money has never been his inspiration for accepting the calling of God.

“My sister, I believe your dream has come to pass. God used you to make a preacher out of me who have been preaching for many years and had not taken an honorarium from any church because I knew you will go every extent to meet my need as a preacher. So, it was easy for me to obey God when He said I shouldn’t preach to take honorarium. And as at now you still haven’t stopped.

“I was teary when you called yesterday that I have not presented last month cheque and you want to find out. Something you started with 150 cedis every month turned to something else,” he added.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is a televangelist, author and revivalist based in Accra, Ghana. He is widely recognized for his Alpha Hour live-stream prayer sessions on Facebook and YouTube.

