How Duncan-Williams's 2019 prediction of coup d'états in Africa is perfectly unfolding (video)

“There is a wind coming, and it’s not 2019. It will begin after 2020 going. The Arab uprising is coming; it’s coming not just to Ghana, West Africa, but all over if we don’t do something if we don’t give them hope. That’s why I’m going back to the schools and I’m engaging the youth again because if you don’t give them hope and a sense of direction, the most dangerous thing in life is to fight somebody who has nothing to lose,” the revered man of God cautioned in a video that has resurfaced online.

He went further to add that the African youth was becoming more despondent and the earlier hope was assured them, the better for the continent.

“They don’t have wives, they don’t have children, they don’t have cars, they don’t have lands, they have no hope, nothing to live for; they don’t mind dying.

“I don’t know but it’s coming; it’s coming to West Africa after 2020 going – 2021, 22, 3, 4 going. If something doesn’t change to give the youth hope, I’m telling you, and I’m speaking…”