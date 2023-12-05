How Ghanaian solo armed robber, ‘School Fees’ entered victim's house with ladder [Video]

The victim of the solo robbery victim was, the board chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

According to a charge sheet shared by Asase News, School Fees invaded the victim’s house on 11th November, 2023, around 2.09 am and left after 3.40 am, spending about an hour and 30 minutes in the house.

School Fees managed to make away with two laptops, six iPhones, and GHC3,600 in cash among other items from.

However, the Anti-Robbery Crime Unit at Police Headquarters in Accra, led by Superintendent Augustine Offei managed to arrest him within 72 hours of the crime.

After his arrest, all the stolen items were recovered from School Fees, except for one of the laptops.

He confessed during interrogation to habitually carrying a highly sharp knife, intending to inflict harm or even cause death if confronted by someone who woke up.

He was slapped with three charges. The first was unlawful entry, as per Section 152 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29). The second charge was stealing, violating Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), and the third was also stealing, as per Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

