Husband plotted with my kids to kill me over €300k insurance payout - Ghanaian woman

In interview with Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix, she recounted noticing unusual changes in the behaviour of her second and youngest children. Despite her attempts to find out what was troubling them, the children denied that anything was wrong. Additionally, she observed a shift in her husband's relationship with the children, which had previously been affectionate, despite them not being his biological children. Tensions began to arise, causing arguments, which left her concerned and uneasy.

"One day I saw a change in the demeanour of my last born. I asked, and he said it was nothing, but you could see that the child was burdened. The second child behaved the same way. I asked, but he said nothing was wrong. I noticed that the white man began to argue with the children, but it wasn't like that initially. Though they are not his biological children, he loved them very much; they were best friends,” she stated.

The woman claims that after looking into it further, she discovered that her German husband had attempted to persuade the children to kill her in exchange for a €5,000 bounty, but they had refused, leading to regular disputes.

The phenomenon of spouses killing their partners over money, often referred to as "mariticide" or "uxoricide,” depending on the gender of the victim, is a tragic and disturbing reality.

Spouses killing their partners over money, often driven by greed or desperation, is a tragic and disturbing reality. Financial motives, such as life insurance payouts, inheritance, or escaping divorce settlements and alimony, frequently lead to such crimes. In many cases, individuals take out large life insurance policies on their partners, orchestrating their death to secure a financial windfall. Others seek to avoid the financial burdens of divorce by eliminating their partner altogether.